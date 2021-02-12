Apriem Advisors Purchases 301 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

