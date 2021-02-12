Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $144.07

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $235,760.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $144.07 or 0.00305349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00289170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00092924 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,738.48 or 1.03300118 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 46,713 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

