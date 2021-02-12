Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

ET stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 104,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649,410. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

