MedicCoin Market Cap Tops $64,929.37 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,929.37 and approximately $32.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

