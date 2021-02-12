Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Hegic token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $166.73 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEGICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.