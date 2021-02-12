Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in January

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $176.40. 5,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $177.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

