IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up 1.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,396. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

