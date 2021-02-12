Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 4,934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.80. 34,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $360.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

