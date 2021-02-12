Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 675,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,675. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

