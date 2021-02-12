Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,568 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $114,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX traded up $13.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $585.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.