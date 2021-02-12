HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $159,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.89. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,285. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.