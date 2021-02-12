American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 120.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. 6,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.