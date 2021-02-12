WealthStone Inc. Has $736,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthStone Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

