WealthStone Inc. Invests $464,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

