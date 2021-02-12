EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $897.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $965.00 million. EQT posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 79,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.