Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 199,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

