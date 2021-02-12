Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 199,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

