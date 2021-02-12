Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 4,521 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

