O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $538,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $849,709.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,898.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock worth $4,535,288 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

