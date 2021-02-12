Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,306. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $635.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

