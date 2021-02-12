Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,501,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.16. 80,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

