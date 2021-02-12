Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 309,495 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

