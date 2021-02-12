Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 30,400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 4,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

