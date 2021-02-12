SG Americas Securities LLC Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $6,756,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $322.89.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

