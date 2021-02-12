SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 880,369 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4,084.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $48,000.

CHNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 41,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

