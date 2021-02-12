Iowa State Bank Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 26,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.