CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.
Shares of CARG stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 117,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.
In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
