Iowa State Bank Purchases 3,923 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

