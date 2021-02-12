Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 30,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

