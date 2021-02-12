IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 4,535,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,449,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

