Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 19,474,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,816,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIDM. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $262.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.