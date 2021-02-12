ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Down 5%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 904,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,023,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

