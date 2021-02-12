Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.92. 16,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

