Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.29. 18,371,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 23,963,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several research firms have commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

