Short Interest in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Rises By 384.6%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the January 14th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.56% of Obalon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 6,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,455,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

