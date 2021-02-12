Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 750.0% in January

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,426. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Rise Gold Company Profile
