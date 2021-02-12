Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 750.0% in January

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,426. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

