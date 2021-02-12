CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.