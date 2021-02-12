Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by 41.6% over the last three years.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,526 shares of company stock worth $42,903,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

