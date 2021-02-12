Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,277. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 1,235,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 391,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

