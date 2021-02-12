Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The company has a market cap of $463.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
