Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The company has a market cap of $463.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

