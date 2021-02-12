Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Decreases By 88.3%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,662. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $138.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.47.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.