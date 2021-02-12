TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.67. 2,218,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,701,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

