Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.67

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 6443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triton International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Triton International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

