NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 28,103 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million for the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

