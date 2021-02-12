TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.16

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $689.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

