ImmunoGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,661 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 1,059 call options.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 56.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 98.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 179,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,230. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.