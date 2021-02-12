PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 2724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

