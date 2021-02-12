Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,904 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

