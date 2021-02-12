Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.