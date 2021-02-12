SG Americas Securities LLC Has $70.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $70,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.08. 377,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,889,156. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

